Costco's New Cherry Cheesecake Weighs In At A Whopping 6 Pounds

Forget strawberries — cherries are the topping of choice in Costco's newest offering in its bakeries. The grocery chain is known for selling groceries in larger quantities than can be found elsewhere, and that is certainly true of its cheesecake as well. Costco's new cherry cheesecake weighs in at a whopping almost 6 pounds, making it perfect for a large family.

The cheesecake has been around for a few weeks, with the Instagram account Costcofans highlighting the dessert on January 8th. Likewise, in a Reddit post, one Costco shopper mentioned they bought the dessert at the beginning of the year. They wrote, "We bought this for New Year's. We said we would freeze whatever we didn't eat. LOL. That was funny." As with any bakery item, it's likely available for a limited time.

According to the ingredients listed on the product's display, the cherry cheesecake features a graham cracker crust filled with a cheesecake filling. Unlike other cheesecakes, it factors sour cream and white buttercream in the mix as well. Finally, the whole thing is topped with a good amount of cherries. One Redditor who tried it reported back on how it tasted, saying, "It's good! The base is the regular cheesecake, with the cherries on top ... they're a tart cherry, so they don't taste like cough syrup."