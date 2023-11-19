Costco's Pecan Pie Is Definitely Worth Picking Up This Holiday Season
If you've got a Costco membership, you already know what to bring as your contribution to any holiday get-together. Specifically, how does the giant sweet and sticky pecan pie that hits its shelves just before Thanksgiving stack up?
Pecan pie isn't for everyone, but Costco's appears to be pretty popular among those who are fans of the style. Redditors mostly raved about the sweet, nutty pie of gargantuan proportions. There were detractors, of course, but that's a given with any pie, whether it is store-bought or homemade.
Overall, Costco bakeries are well known for their decadent pies, and plenty of people probably see no need to worry about making their own from scratch over the holidays. The warehouse store's oversized pecan version will feed as many dessert-loving family members as two or three homemade pies. So, why go to the trouble of hand-crafting the crust and whipping together the filling when you can focus on other dishes? This holiday season, Costco's pecan pie is worth the purchase.
What are people saying about Costco's pecan pie?
Positive reviews suggest that Costco's pecan pie is definitely worth a shot. "Love the Costco pecan pie. My favorite part of November," Reddit user MisterIT noted. While Wendyland78 said: "I thought it was good. We had some a couple nights ago at a friend's house. I was worried it would be too sweet but it was just right."
The sweetness was listed as the reason for those who didn't enjoy it. While many related that Costco's pie has a good pecan-to-custard ratio, the richness of that custard was just too much for some people. This is why, in a taste test done by Eat This, Not That!, pecan came out last behind Costco's pumpkin and apple pies.
Quite a few Redditors disagreed and even mentioned that they did not need to cut the pecan pie into slices. Instead, they reported that it's so good that they gobble it up without so much as plating it.
"That's how we eat it. No need to cut it up and present it nice. Straight out of the pie dish with sporks," user dawitz28 wrote. That's a lot of pie to eat all at once — especially considering that the pie boasts 16 servings. However, other users did note that they preferred to take the time to warm it in the air fryer or add a dollop of vanilla ice cream.
What makes Costco's pecan pie so special?
Part of what makes all Costco pies special is their enormous size. And the pecan pie is no different. At a whopping 70 ounces – or well over 4 pounds — it's big enough to serve up a slice to anyone at the gathering who wants some. That means you will only need one to go around. On top of that, it's also a steal at just $16.99 a pie.
Like the pumpkin version, Costco bakeries make the pecan pie fresh in-house, so it's never frozen. However, if it's too big for your family to finish this Thanksgiving or Christmas, keep in mind that it will freeze well for later.
Costco bakers also use that same flaky crust that their pies are known for and stick to the traditional corn syrup that keeps the custard from crystallizing. And perhaps the best part is the thick layer of pecans on top. So, why not give it a try this year?