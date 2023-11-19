Costco's Pecan Pie Is Definitely Worth Picking Up This Holiday Season

If you've got a Costco membership, you already know what to bring as your contribution to any holiday get-together. Specifically, how does the giant sweet and sticky pecan pie that hits its shelves just before Thanksgiving stack up?

Pecan pie isn't for everyone, but Costco's appears to be pretty popular among those who are fans of the style. Redditors mostly raved about the sweet, nutty pie of gargantuan proportions. There were detractors, of course, but that's a given with any pie, whether it is store-bought or homemade.

Overall, Costco bakeries are well known for their decadent pies, and plenty of people probably see no need to worry about making their own from scratch over the holidays. The warehouse store's oversized pecan version will feed as many dessert-loving family members as two or three homemade pies. So, why go to the trouble of hand-crafting the crust and whipping together the filling when you can focus on other dishes? This holiday season, Costco's pecan pie is worth the purchase.