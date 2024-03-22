If You Sear Your Steak In A Cast Iron, Leave Off The Dried Herbs

The deliciousness of a good, seared steak is a forever thing — regardless of whether it's grilling season. A trusty cast-iron skillet, and little practice, and you'll be cooking your ribeye steak like a pro. Apart from all the other how-to stuff about thoroughly drying the steak and the application of high heat, there's one other pro tip you need to know about the frankly magical combination of cow and cast iron: Forget about using dried herbs as part of your seasoning strategy; they're just gonna burn.

This is not to say that you're somehow limited by this steak-cooking method; far from it. You'll still be able to plumb the depths of creativity and achieve the heights of deliciousness by pan-searing a steak; the only trick is to keep the seasonings simple while the cooking part is happening. It's in the finishing and topping stage that some really cool stuff can happen, and this absolutely includes the use of herbs — and fresh ones at that, which impart a purer taste.