Brussels Sprouts And Tofu Bake Recipe
Attention, anyone who is looking for a healthy, veggie-forward dinner loaded with plant-based protein — Boy, oh boy, have we got the meal for you! Recipe developer Kristen Carli (MS RD) brings us this recipe for Brussels sprouts and tofu bake. This recipe is a celebration of contrasting textures and flavors, creating a harmonious blend of roasted Brussels sprouts, marinated tofu, and a mouthwatering medley of seasonings. Whether you're a dedicated tofu enthusiast or simply looking to elevate your vegetable game, this wholesome and hearty bake is sure to delight your taste buds while providing a nutritious twist to your dinner table.
It even works for meal prep. Carli says, "I like to make this over the weekend to eat during the busy work week. Since it is ready to go, I simply need to heat up a serving in the microwave for a quick workday lunch or a family dinner".
Gather your Brussels sprouts and tofu bake ingredients
For this recipe, you will need rice, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, tofu, and olive oil. In terms of the seasonings, you will need sesame seeds, all purpose seasoning mix, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, and dehydrated ginger.
Step 1: Preheat oven.
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Make toasted rice mixture
In a small saucepan, add ¾ cup white rice, olive oil, all purpose seasoning mix, and sesame seeds.
Step 3: Toast
Stir over a medium flame until slightly toasted, then remove from heat and set aside.
Step 4: Prep uncooked rice
In a medium saucepan, add 4 cups chicken broth with the remaining 2 cups of rice.
Step 5: Boil rice
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 6: Simmer rice, covered
Once simmering, lower heat, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Set aside.
Step 7: Make sauce
In a large liquid measuring cup, add the remaining 1 cup of chicken broth, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, and dehydrated ginger.
Step 8: Whisk sauce
Whisk to combine.
Step 9: Add bake components to a large bowl
In a large bowl, add the cubed tofu, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cooked white rice, and soy sauce mixture.
Step 10: Stir
Stir to combine.
Step 11: Prep a baking dish
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 12: Pour mixture into baking dish
Pour rice and veggie mixture into the baking dish.
Step 13: Top with toasted rice
Top with the crispy toasted rice mixture from step 3.
Step 14: Bake
Bake for 25 minutes.
Step 15: Serve
Serve.
What should you pair with this brussels sprouts and tofu bake?
Pairing your Brussels sprouts and tofu bake with complementary dishes can enhance your dining experience and create a balanced and satisfying meal. A fresh, leafy green salad with a simple vinaigrette can add a refreshing element to your meal. Choose greens like mixed greens, arugula, or a kale salad. Consider serving your dish with a side of tahini, hummus, or a yogurt-based dip to add creaminess and a different flavor dimension. A sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, or chives can provide a burst of freshness and color. Sliced oranges, grapefruit, or berries can be a refreshing addition by providing a touch of natural sweetness and acidity. If you enjoy wine, consider pairing your Brussels sprouts and tofu bake with a white wine, such as Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. The acidity in the wine can complement the dish nicely. Remember to balance flavors, textures, and colors when choosing your sides to create a well-rounded and appealing meal. Feel free to mix and match these options to best suit your taste and dietary preferences.
How can you customize this brussels sprouts and tofu bake?
Here are some ways to make this dish your own: Experiment with various seasonings to change the flavor profile. Try options like smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, or thyme for a different taste. Instead of the suggested sauce, you can create a new one. Consider a miso glaze, teriyaki sauce, a balsamic reduction, or a lemon-tahini drizzle for a unique twist. If tofu isn't your favorite or you're looking to add more protein, consider substituting it with tempeh, seitan, or cooked chickpeas. Each will bring a distinct texture and flavor. If you're not following a vegan diet, you can add cheese, including Parmesan, feta, or goat cheese, for extra creaminess and a savory kick. Incorporate other vegetables you enjoy, such as bell peppers, zucchini, or cherry tomatoes, for variety and added color. If you like a bit of spice, add crushed red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or sliced jalapeños for some heat. Marinate the tofu in your choice of flavors before incorporating it into the bake. This can significantly impact the dish's taste.
- ¾ + 2 cups white rice, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon all purpose seasoning spice mix
- 4 + 1 cups chicken broth, divided
- 1 14-ounce block extra firm tofu, cubed
- 2 heads broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, ends removed, halved
- 1 pound carrots, ends removed, peeled, and roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon dehydrated ginger
|Calories per Serving
|294
|Total Fat
|7.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.4 g
|Total Sugars
|7.6 g
|Sodium
|686.7 mg
|Protein
|14.4 g