The Costco Food Court Pizza Trick We Should Have Tried Sooner

Costco's ultra cheesy food court pizza is nearly perfect, but even perfect foods can be improved upon. Now that Costco locations throughout the nation once again carry onions (which are usually combined with the chain's beloved hot dogs) members of the warehouse retail establishment are giddy with anticipation. And, there's nothing stopping a hungry shopper from adding onions to their pizza slice. This recalls Costco's former combo pizza, which included onions and other toppings. Chopped onions and combo pizza met an untimely end at Costco, but shoppers are eager to upgrade their slices now that onions appear to be back on the menu.

However, some Costco members expressed difficulty in finding chopped onions in their stores. To solve this problem, a Redditor encouraged customers to speak with a friendly food court worker for assistance. "Most warehouses moved to keeping them behind the counter, instead of the dispenser," explained the commenter. Another commenter went even further with the pizza hack, advising customers to "have them put onions [on the pizza], then back in the oven one more time."