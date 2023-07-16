The Genius Costco Rotisserie Chicken-Pizza Combo That Was In Front Of Us All Along

In the TikTok video, which has over 3,000 likes, influencer Elliot Norris has a Costco pizza and whole rotisserie chicken in front of him. He grabs a fork and shreds pieces of the chicken before putting them in the bag that came with it. Then, he pours BBQ sauce that he also purchased from Costco into the bag. To ensure that all the pieces of chicken are coated with the sauce, he squeezes the bag with his hand a few times. Then he pours the sauce-coated chicken pieces over his pizza and spreads them around with his fork. He tops the pizza off by adding an extra drizzle of BBQ sauce on top. Looks good!

In the comments, one person said they had doubts about this hack at the start of the video but then thought the idea was pretty cool by the end of it. We have to admit seeing him put the shredded chicken in the bag felt a bit strange at first, but this hack could also be done in the comfort of one's home — just swap the bag for a bowl. Another person said they tried the hack after watching the video and it was "so good." There's no doubt it's a great way to get an extra meal out of your Costco rotisserie chicken.