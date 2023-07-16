The Genius Costco Rotisserie Chicken-Pizza Combo That Was In Front Of Us All Along
If you're still feeling disappointed that Costo's combo pizza has been discontinued (it was one of the best Costco food court items, after all), you're not alone. But you'll be glad to know that there's a simple hack you can use to elevate your Costco pizza, whether you opt for the cheese or pepperoni variety, when you do some grocery shopping.
There's no doubt that Costco pizza is delicious, and one of the reasons for this is that their pizza-making robot ensures an even spread of delicious sauce to accompany all that cheese. But sometimes, you might feel like something a little different. Enter TikTok. Thanks to one inventive user, we now have a Costco pizza upgrade featuring store-bought rotisserie chicken and BBQ sauce as toppings. Basically, after purchasing pizza from Costco, you'll add the chicken and sauce on top so you can enjoy a bbq chicken-pizza combo. It's a clever way to add a bit more flavor — and a bit of protein to your pizza.
How to do the Costco chicken-pizza combo hack
In the TikTok video, which has over 3,000 likes, influencer Elliot Norris has a Costco pizza and whole rotisserie chicken in front of him. He grabs a fork and shreds pieces of the chicken before putting them in the bag that came with it. Then, he pours BBQ sauce that he also purchased from Costco into the bag. To ensure that all the pieces of chicken are coated with the sauce, he squeezes the bag with his hand a few times. Then he pours the sauce-coated chicken pieces over his pizza and spreads them around with his fork. He tops the pizza off by adding an extra drizzle of BBQ sauce on top. Looks good!
In the comments, one person said they had doubts about this hack at the start of the video but then thought the idea was pretty cool by the end of it. We have to admit seeing him put the shredded chicken in the bag felt a bit strange at first, but this hack could also be done in the comfort of one's home — just swap the bag for a bowl. Another person said they tried the hack after watching the video and it was "so good." There's no doubt it's a great way to get an extra meal out of your Costco rotisserie chicken.
Tips for making the most out of the Costco chicken-pizza hack
Costco pizza is known for its yummy slices that are heavily loaded with cheese, so it's actually the perfect base for Costco rotisserie chicken and BBQ sauce as they won't compete with the pizza's toppings. If you want to add the chicken to your pizza at home, it makes the shredding process much easier and you can throw out the meat bag if that feels unhygienic to use. Just make sure that the chicken pieces aren't shredded too thin as this can cause them to dry out quickly, which isn't appetizing if you're not going to eat the pizza right away. Make the pieces of chicken chunkier, and your pizza will be juicier.
When it comes to shopping for BBQ sauce, if you don't want the store-bought variety, you can make an easy homemade barbecue sauce with ingredients like tomato paste, honey, Worcestershire sauce, and chili powder. However you want to make use of this Costco rotisserie chicken-pizza hack, give it a go the next time you feel like pizza with pizzaz.