Costco Is Finally Bringing Chopped Onions Back To The Food Court

Apart from its aisles upon aisles of bulk selections, Costco is arguably most recognizable for its food court. With its giant pizza slices, hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, and churros, Costco's food court carries a wide variety of options.

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is an affordable option beloved by customers. Now, Costco fans can rejoice — the retailer is bringing back chopped onions to add to hog dogs.

A memo posted at a Pacific Northwest Costco location indicates that diced onions will be brought back in individual portioned cups, according to an April 30 Reddit post. For a long time, shoppers could add unlimited toppings, including chopped onions and sauerkraut, to their hog dogs at a condiment station before Costco removed them, according to Yahoo! Life. Although there's been no official announcement from Costco, the retailer confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that "diced onions are returning soon."