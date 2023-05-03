Costco Is Finally Bringing Chopped Onions Back To The Food Court
Apart from its aisles upon aisles of bulk selections, Costco is arguably most recognizable for its food court. With its giant pizza slices, hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, and churros, Costco's food court carries a wide variety of options.
Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is an affordable option beloved by customers. Now, Costco fans can rejoice — the retailer is bringing back chopped onions to add to hog dogs.
A memo posted at a Pacific Northwest Costco location indicates that diced onions will be brought back in individual portioned cups, according to an April 30 Reddit post. For a long time, shoppers could add unlimited toppings, including chopped onions and sauerkraut, to their hog dogs at a condiment station before Costco removed them, according to Yahoo! Life. Although there's been no official announcement from Costco, the retailer confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that "diced onions are returning soon."
Costco fans rejoiced over the onions' return
While it's unclear when and where the chopped onions will return, Costco shoppers applauded the news on social media. "My day has been made. Not sure anything could top that," one person tweeted. On Reddit, people also celebrated the diced onions' return. "Our long national nightmare is over," one user commented.
Some commenters demanded that Costco bring back other condiments, such as sauerkraut. And onion die-hards on Reddit mourned the loss of the hand-cranked onion and sauerkraut dispensers Costco's food courts once had, asking why the warehouse isn't reinstalling them. The retailer reportedly removed the topping stations from its food courts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yahoo! Life.
The revival of the chopped onions is also sowing campaigns for other discontinued Costco food court items, such as the combination pizza slices, which were similar to the "supreme" pizza offerings at other chains.