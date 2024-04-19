The Shopping Tip That Takes The Stress Out Of Dinner Party Planning

Dinner parties bring friends and family together over tasty food and great conversation. However, hosting a party typically takes a lot of work, especially when entertaining numerous guests. In addition to cooking the food and setting the table, you'll also need to undertake a shopping trip to gather essential supplies. To make your life easier and decrease the stress associated with dinner parties, break up your shopping excursions based on the types of items on your shopping list.

For example, let's say you want to treat your guests to a beautiful cedar-planked salmon with lemon and dill as the main course. When it comes to buying raw seafood, you'll need to consider the best possible time to hit the seafood counter. When party planning, fish and other types of seafood you plan on cooking should be purchased no more than two days before the event to ensure freshness and food safety. If you're serving any raw seafood items, you'll need to pick those up on the same day as the party. Fortunately, you'll have a bit more leeway when it comes to the other items on your shopping list.