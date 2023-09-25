Caviar And Potato Chips Are The Food Pairing You Didn't Know You Needed

Pairing caviar with chips might seem like a straightforward process, but keep in mind there's a whole universe of potato chips out there to choose from. The key is to find a chip that offers a nice infusion of flavor but that doesn't take over the delicate taste of the caviar. In this case, a plain chip might be your best bet. If you're looking for something with a bit of texture, consider combining the caviar with a kettle chip. Kettle chips are thicker and more robust, which makes for a nice contrast to the smooth, buttery texture of caviar.

You can also look for a chip that hews closely to the flavor of caviar. In this case, chips flavored with Old Bay seasoning (which is typically used to elevate the flavor of crab and other types of seafood) is an excellent option. As for chips to avoid, anything too flavorful is likely to clash with your seafood snack. For instance, a cheddar and sour cream chip makes for a confusing flavor combination that is sure to confound your palate, mostly due to the cheddar component. If you want to incorporate dairy into the snack, there is a better way.