Caviar And Potato Chips Are The Food Pairing You Didn't Know You Needed
Potato chips are one of the most popular go-to casual snacks that can be enjoyed on their own or alongside a towering sandwich. Somewhat surprisingly, they also mesh beautifully with a food exclusively associated with upper crust snacking: caviar. This combination is so enticing that even Martha Stewart, an icon of domestic sophistication, co-signs it.
For the uninitiated, caviar is defined as unfertilized fish eggs (aka roe), typically from the sturgeon species. Roe can also be derived from other fish, such as trout and salmon. Purists insist caviar should be eaten by itself to get the full flavor experience, but it's often served atop small pieces of toast (called points) or blinis, which are tiny versions of pancakes. However, fans of caviar and chips rave about the intriguing combination of flavors, as the sea-tinged taste of caviar is an excellent complement to the satisfying saltiness of potato chips. If you're interested in enjoying this uncommon snack, the first step involves your chip selection.
Which chips go best with caviar?
Pairing caviar with chips might seem like a straightforward process, but keep in mind there's a whole universe of potato chips out there to choose from. The key is to find a chip that offers a nice infusion of flavor but that doesn't take over the delicate taste of the caviar. In this case, a plain chip might be your best bet. If you're looking for something with a bit of texture, consider combining the caviar with a kettle chip. Kettle chips are thicker and more robust, which makes for a nice contrast to the smooth, buttery texture of caviar.
You can also look for a chip that hews closely to the flavor of caviar. In this case, chips flavored with Old Bay seasoning (which is typically used to elevate the flavor of crab and other types of seafood) is an excellent option. As for chips to avoid, anything too flavorful is likely to clash with your seafood snack. For instance, a cheddar and sour cream chip makes for a confusing flavor combination that is sure to confound your palate, mostly due to the cheddar component. If you want to incorporate dairy into the snack, there is a better way.
How to elevate your snacking experience even further
A fancy version of sour cream, crème fraîche can be incorporated into recipes but is often used as an adornment to food. Along with its pleasantly sour flavor, crème fraîche is said to have nutty notes that make it a savory delight. It's often served with caviar, typically atop a blini, for a truly satisfying flavor experience. Accordingly, it can also be added to your chips and caviar snacking routine.
While you can probably find crème fraiche in most grocery stores, it's relatively easy to make on your own. For instance, this crème fraiche recipe calls for just two ingredients, buttermilk and heavy cream (be sure to avoid the ultra-pasteurized type of heavy cream, as the flavor is less satisfying than the standard pasteurized version). Simply combine the two ingredients in a covered jar and allow them to thicken for up to 24 hours. At this point, transfer the jar to your refrigerator. Homemade crème fraîche typically lasts about ten days, which provides the perfect motivation to indulge in your fancy snack as much as possible.