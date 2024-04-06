The Absolute Worst Place To Store Wine In Your Kitchen

Whether you invested in a $100 bottle of luxury wine or a $10 box of wine, the question of where to store your libation isn't always crystal clear. Wine is an extremely dramatic beverage — the fermentation process is a delicate art that requires precise conditions to perfect smell, color, consistency, and most importantly, taste. But after wine has been bottled, sold, and brought home, it can still easily be altered if it isn't stored correctly.

Experts recommend you keep wine in cool, dark, and virtually unvisited locations. The ideal place is arguably a wine cellar, but many of us do not have the room (or the disposable income) to add one, so look instead for somewhere like a cupboard, closet, or a shelf on the far side of the dining room, away from any windows. It can also be helpful to pay attention to the places where wine should not be stored. Keeping it in the wrong place can alter wine's flavor drastically, and is one reason that wine goes bad much earlier than it should. One of the worst places to store your wine is on your kitchen counter, especially near the oven. According to wine experts, you want to avoid anywhere that experiences excessive light, temperature fluctuations, and especially heat, either from the sun or cooking appliances.