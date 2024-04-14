The Fascinating Superstition Surrounding Upside Down Baguettes

Few foods are as widely beloved as the baguette. It's easy to understand why slicing into this fresh bread is so satisfying, but it's no laughing matter for French folks. As a matter of fact, French bakeries are defined by law, and there are strict regulations outlining acceptable recipes.

One aspect of baguette baking and selling is governed not by laws but by the paranoia of the public. There are plenty of food and drink superstitions around the world, but few are as macabre in origin as the mythos surrounding the sale of upside-down baguettes. Some historical records suggest that bakers used to set aside specific loaves for executioners by turning them over, and those who touched or took this turned bread were heading toward poor fortune. As such, there are precautions you are supposed to take if you ever wind up incidentally buying one of these marked loaves. However, the historical record tells us that the baguette predates this piece of paranoia.