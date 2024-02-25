27 Food And Drink Superstitions From Around The World You've Probably Never Heard Of

Throughout history, cultures across the globe have developed superstitious beliefs that persevere despite scientific evidence to the contrary. Human beings tend to infer cause-and-effect relationships as occurring between unrelated events during times of heightened anxiety. These beliefs persist as a means of managing fear and stress and diminishing angst during times of social upheaval.

The occurrence of this kind of superstitious belief in the culinary realm is logical, given the centrality of food to human survival. Throughout history, humans have relied on observation and the transmission of food habits and rituals to determine what was safe and nutritious. It wasn't until the 18th century and the Age of Enlightenment that reason and science replaced superstition and faith as guideposts for survival.

As a chef with a background in cultural anthropology, I have long been fascinated with how food habits persist from generation to generation. Some food superstitions are isolated to a specific country or ethnic group, while others are cross-cultural. They are deeply rooted in ritualistic behaviors that often coincide with mythology or religious beliefs. They can move across cultures through migration and colonization. The following is a small sampling of the myriad food superstitions from around the world you've probably never heard of.