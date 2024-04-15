What Exactly Is A Mukbang And Why Do People Watch Them?

Mukbangs are a global internet sensation that originally started in South Korea. At the beginning of the trend, hosts live-streamed themselves eating large quantities of food while interacting with viewers. These days, a lot of mukbangs are pre-precorded. They have diehard fans who swear by them because of the social interaction that this virtual communal dining experience brings. They say it's a great look into foods from around the world, and that they can scratch the itch if they are craving a certain food that not's available at the moment. Some fans even enjoy the ASMR experience which can be had from the sights and sounds of watching someone eating a good meal.

However, critics of the practice say that mukbangs promote unhealthy eating habits and overconsumption. They worry that mukbangs can harm the body image of viewers and damage the health of the content creator — all while contributing to the massive amount of global food waste. Yet despite all this, mukbangs continue to thrive. They tap into our fascination with food and serve as a form of escapism for both creators and viewers. Millions of people tune into them, so whether you're one of those people or not, here's everything you need to know about mukbangs.



This article includes discussion of eating disorders, mental and physical health, and body dysmorphia.