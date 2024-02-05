The Simple Prep Tip For Crunchier Homemade Pickles Every Time

Nothing ruins the joy of cracking open a fresh jar of pickles more than biting into the first one only to discover that they've gone soft and mushy. Whether they're traditionally pickled with vinegar or fermented in salt water, the whole point of pickles is the satisfying crunch. So without it, well, you've just got soggy disappointment in a brine.

This is why it's super important that you pay attention to this fundamental prep tip the next time you make pickles. And while yes, there are plenty of ingredients that people add to try and maintain the cucumbers' crunch as the veggies transform into pickles, what you get rid of is more important than any additives. So feel free to skip the grape leaves, alum, and food-grade lime in favor of chopping off the blossom. Doing so is akin to the old saying: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. By removing the cucumber blossoms, you're preventing a common enzymatic process that's at the root of squishy pickles.