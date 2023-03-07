The Girl Scouts Are Not Happy To Hear That People Are Selling Their Cookies On Ebay

After enjoying treats inspired by pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha, the foodie season cycle has finally circled back to its delicious beginning. That's right folks, it's officially Girl Scouts cookie season. And this year, dedicated dessert lovers are on the hunt for a treat far more elusive than Samoas. Yep, it seems everyone with a sweet tooth is set on trying a Raspberry Rally, the Girl Scouts' newest and perhaps most anticipated cookie variety. A limited edition treat that's essentially a raspberry-filled Thin Mint, while the Girl Scouts have introduced new cookies in the past this brand new dessert is the Scout's first online-exclusive treat. Meaning the flavor can only be bought on the Girl Scouts website or eBay. Hold on — eBay?

Okay, so here's the deal. It seems the Girl Scouts weren't kidding when they advertised that the Raspberry Rally cookies were "sure to become a new favorite." According to CNN, the flavor is already sold out. This is a turn of events that the New York Chapter of the Girl Scouts reports it did not anticipate. And it seems the Girl Scouts, as a collective, also didn't realize just how far people will go to get their Raspberry Rally fix. Currently, boxes of Raspberry Rally cookies are being sold on eBay, hungry raspberry lovers are buying them, and the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. told TODAY that they just can't hide their disappointment.