Red Bull's Newest Summer Flavor Is Officially Here: Juneberry
Coffee and tea might be a good way to get a quick kick of energy in the morning, but Red Bull gives you wings (though the company is no longer allowed to say that phrase). Your average day might not call for flight capabilities, but if you're staring down the barrel of a particularly stressful schedule, a pair of caffeine-constructed wings might be just what you need.
The original Red Bull is inspired by Krating Daeng, a Thai drink that literally translates to "red bison." And despite going through an overhaul, it still has a flavor that challenges some Western palates. Fortunately for those who find the slightly medicinal bite of standard Red Bull off-putting, the energy drink brand has released countless flavors over the years, ranging from fruits such as watermelon and blueberry to tropical treats including dragonfruit and coconut. The company has even offered a plum and cinnamon Red Bull flavor.
On April 3, Red Bull announced that it was introducing a new juneberry drink, which could become the trademark taste of this summer.
Red Bull Juneberry lets you reach new heights
With a flavor profile that includes grapes, berries, and even flowers, Red Bull Juneberry might be the perfect refresher to help fans beat the rapidly rising temperatures. According to an April 3 press release, fans can find the bright blue can at both Walmart and Sonic on April 3rd. Sonic will also serve a Juneberry Red Bull Slush. On May 1, the new item will have a larger nationwide debut.
The press release highlights one of Red Bull's partner athletes, rock climber Sasha DiGuilian. Promotional pictures show DiGuilian sipping on the blue can amid a field of red rocks, hearkening back to the idea that the energy drink will help consumers reach new heights.
Fans may want to mix the new Juneberry Red Bull with vodka for an energizing summer cocktail, but certain studies suggest that mixing alcohol and caffeine isn't an advisable decision. Fortunately, Red Bull has a Spicy Raspberry Punch mocktail recipe that features the new Juneberry flavor.