Red Bull's Newest Summer Flavor Is Officially Here: Juneberry

Coffee and tea might be a good way to get a quick kick of energy in the morning, but Red Bull gives you wings (though the company is no longer allowed to say that phrase). Your average day might not call for flight capabilities, but if you're staring down the barrel of a particularly stressful schedule, a pair of caffeine-constructed wings might be just what you need.

The original Red Bull is inspired by Krating Daeng, a Thai drink that literally translates to "red bison." And despite going through an overhaul, it still has a flavor that challenges some Western palates. Fortunately for those who find the slightly medicinal bite of standard Red Bull off-putting, the energy drink brand has released countless flavors over the years, ranging from fruits such as watermelon and blueberry to tropical treats including dragonfruit and coconut. The company has even offered a plum and cinnamon Red Bull flavor.

On April 3, Red Bull announced that it was introducing a new juneberry drink, which could become the trademark taste of this summer.