The Unexpected Kitchen Tool That Upgrades Your Lemonade

Upgrading your homemade lemonade begins with picking the perfect lemons to muddle. Although there are several different varieties of lemons, each with a unique taste, texture, and appearance, the lemons most commonly available in grocery stores are Lisbon and Eureka. These lemons are large, with thick, bright yellow peel, and that signature sour tang lemons are known for. The also popular Meyer lemons are smaller, with a deeper yellow peel and a sweeter, more orange-like taste. Eureka and Meyer lemons can deliver a light, zesty beverage, but you may need to adjust the amount of sugar you use to balance the more sour Eureka or the noticeably sweeter Meyer lemon.

When you've chosen your perfect lemons, muddling is as easy as cutting the lemons into thin slices, placing them in a bowl with some sugar, and using your potato masher to thoroughly smush everything together. Muddling lemons with a potato masher draws out the oils in the zest and these oils are essential for deepening your lemonade's flavor. The key to releasing the flavors in the zest is to leave the peel on your lemons, which offers a stronger lemon flavor and aroma than the juice and pulp alone. Be sure to use your potato masher firmly, so that all of the juices and oils are released. Strain your muddled lemon slices to remove the pulp and seeds — the oil-infused juice is what will bring your upgraded lemonade to exuberant life.