The Super Simple Potato Masher Hack For Guacamole In A Flash

For all its delicious attributes, fresh, homemade guacamole is a little high-maintenance. You've got to buy the avocados at the peak of ripeness, otherwise they won't break down in the bowl. Plus it's not easy to get the flesh of the fruit away from the peel and pit without the risk of the dreaded avocado hand. When it comes time to smash all the ingredients together, however, you don't have to struggle with the back of a fork or invest in a mortar and pestle – as long as you have a potato masher.

Among all the flashy gadgets in your kitchen, the humble potato masher is a secret weapon. It usually sits in a drawer collecting dust until it's time to make mashed potatoes, but its mashing and mixing power cannot be underestimated. Whether it's cooked potatoes, burger meat, or beans, a basic handheld potato masher can make quick work of anything soft. If you've got a few avocados on your hands, you can get a bowl of guacamole mixed and mashed in a flash with this easy hack.