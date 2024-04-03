Roast Your Lemons For The Most Flavorful Lemonade

In its simplest and most popular form, lemonade is a modest combination of lemon juice, sugar, and water — the perfect refreshment for a hot day. Looking back to its earlier incarnations, however, the drink can be quite involved. Its first known recipe, recorded in a 12th-century Arabic treatise, called for herbs and spices and was lauded as a healthy — and expensive — elixir, while later recipes from the 19th century brought in ingredients like calves-feet jelly and raw eggs. We can't speak to the efficacy of the latter version, but we can vouch for a more approachable modification to your average lemonade recipe that's a step further from adding salt for a new take on the classic: Use roasted lemons instead of fresh ones.

After just a little time in the oven (or a long time on the stove), something magical happens. As the lemons roast, the sugars in the citrus juice take on a delectable caramelized crunch, leaving you with a supremely flavorful batch of lemons with a subtle hint of smokiness. The next step? A better lemonade.