The McDonald's Hot Dog Snack Wrap Only Available In Korea

If your memory is a little foggy, McDonald's snack wraps were the delicious portable slim tortillas filled with various savory fillings. While they were discontinued in the U.S. in 2016, there are still ways to enjoy the wonder of the snack wrap, but it does involve traveling. If you're ever on the Asian continent, you may be intrigued to try the hot dog snack wrap, which is only available in South Korea. McDonald's has seen dramatic growth in the country over the past few decades, from its opening in 1988, where it saw 3,000 daily customers, to a record of 400,000 in 2023. When demand has soared, it's no wonder there are country-specific menu items.

The hot dog snack wrap consists of a hot dog sausage, bacon, lettuce, and smoky bacon sauce, all wrapped tightly inside a tortilla. The sauce has been described as a cross between mustard and mayonnaise and lightly spiced with a touch of sourness, while the sausage is said to be tender and chewy. It was launched in early 2022 and sold for 2400 South Korea WON, which currently equates to around $1.80. As always, reactions from the online community have been mixed, but if you're a die-hard snack wrap fan, these divergent reviews may have no impact.