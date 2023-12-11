The McDonald's Hot Dog Snack Wrap Only Available In Korea
If your memory is a little foggy, McDonald's snack wraps were the delicious portable slim tortillas filled with various savory fillings. While they were discontinued in the U.S. in 2016, there are still ways to enjoy the wonder of the snack wrap, but it does involve traveling. If you're ever on the Asian continent, you may be intrigued to try the hot dog snack wrap, which is only available in South Korea. McDonald's has seen dramatic growth in the country over the past few decades, from its opening in 1988, where it saw 3,000 daily customers, to a record of 400,000 in 2023. When demand has soared, it's no wonder there are country-specific menu items.
The hot dog snack wrap consists of a hot dog sausage, bacon, lettuce, and smoky bacon sauce, all wrapped tightly inside a tortilla. The sauce has been described as a cross between mustard and mayonnaise and lightly spiced with a touch of sourness, while the sausage is said to be tender and chewy. It was launched in early 2022 and sold for 2400 South Korea WON, which currently equates to around $1.80. As always, reactions from the online community have been mixed, but if you're a die-hard snack wrap fan, these divergent reviews may have no impact.
What's the reaction?
The intriguing hot dog snack wrap in South Korea was introduced as part of a "Happy Snack" menu, but online reactions have been polarized. On Instagram, one user stated that the wrap "needs to stay in Korea," while another supportively commented, "I'm planning a trip back to Korea just to get one."
Alongside the contrasting reactions to this wrap was also a sense of longing. On Reddit, one user stated, "I wish in the U.S. we'd be adventurous with our food like this." The contradictory sentiment continued as the discussion of typical menu items in new variations felt repetitive to some, encouraging the need for new, unique dishes that would help diversify the menu.
A hot dog snack wrap may not be at the top of everyone's list to try, but not all food is created with every preference and individual taste buds in mind. With all dishes and ingredients, there are fans and critics, whether that's with herbs like cilantro or sandwich combinations like banana and mayo. There will always be those who revel in the tastes or recoil in disgust, much as with the hot dog snack wrap.
Other McDonald's Korean specialities
The hot dog snack wrap is not the only unique dish that's up for grabs if you're likely to find yourself in a McDonald's in South Korea. The Korean menu is teeming with meaty and sweet items you can only bag there. Moreover, these items demonstrate the McDonald's pledge of sourcing through local farmers, utilizing distinctive ingredients native to this country. Also available is the Boseong Green Tea Pork burger – which uses a patty made from pork fed with fermented green tea leaves — which is funky and tangy. And the Changnyeong Garlic Burger promotes the tastes of the South Gyeongsang Province, with a pure celebration of garlic (an estimated six cloves are in each burger).
If you're looking for a beverage to sip on after this feast, South Korean McDonald's offers a Jeju Hallabong Chiller. Hallabong is a type of orange that only grows on the island of Jeju (located off the southern tip of South Korea). The Jeju Hallabong Chiller was introduced to menus in Korea in 2019 and is made entirely from authentic produce from the island.
It was announced that McDonald's snack wraps could return to the U.S. towards the end of 2025. However, if you can't wait till then, get a flight to Korea. Even if the hot dog wrap isn't on your wavelength, some other wonders might be.