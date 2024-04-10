Add Beer To Your Sourdough For Unbeatable Flavor

Adding beer to sourdough bread will take some experimentation, as it changes some key bread-making conditions. To make great bread, you need the right amount of rise in the dough, which depends on having an environment conducive to the life of the yeast and enough sugar to feed them. While beer will add bubbly carbon dioxide and plenty of sugar to the dough, a higher-alcohol beer could kill off some of the yeast. This won't ruin your bread, but it can make the proofing stage take longer, sometimes by several hours. Typically when making sourdough, the dough will be kneaded and left to rise. After the initial rise, the dough will be punched down and left to rise again. This second proof might take longer with beer due to the alcohol content. Be sure to patiently wait for the dough to double in size during the second rise before moving on with your recipe, or you could have a denser bread after baking.

To tip the scales in your direction, try using a beer that is lower in alcohol. Guinness is a perfect choice for beer bead because it is relatively low in alcohol and higher in sugar. You can also speed things up by using room-temperature beer. Also, it's a good idea to make sure you are in a warm room, which will help the bread rise faster.