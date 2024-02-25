The Simple Mistake That's Making Your Beer Bread Dense

Beer bread is simple and doesn't require the same kneading as other bread recipes. In fact, for beer bread, the mixing should be minimal — which can be a challenge of its own. For many types of bread, over-kneading is fairly uncommon if you're kneading by hand because you can feel when the dough is becoming tough under your fingers. Kneading forms the protein molecules that create the gluten strands that allow the bread to rise. But when you do it too long, the liquid molecules are harmed, and rather than being stretchy, the dough becomes stiff and begins to tear. If you bake an overworked dough, it will come out hard.

Even though you aren't kneading beer bread, the same principle applies. It can be harder to tell when the dough is overworked, though, since you won't feel it in your hands and the mixture isn't supposed to be smooth. Instead, rely on your eyes. To avoid too much mixing, it's best to combine the beer with the dry ingredients only until they are just incorporated. You want to make sure that no pockets of flour are visible, but as soon as the flour is gone, it's time to stop working it. For a bread like this, electric mixers can cause more harm than good. Since they mix so quickly, the batter could be over-mixed before you realize it — so rely on a spoon and elbow grease.