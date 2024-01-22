Why Guinness Is The Absolute Best Choice For Beer Bread

Bread and beer have had a long-standing, compatible relationship for millenia. In fact, historians have been debating which came first for decades. It's a culinary chicken-and-egg question: One wouldn't have happened without the other. So it's no surprise that mixing beer and bread is truly a stroke of genius. But what kind of beer is best for beer bread? You can use whatever your heart desires, though not all beers are created for cooking purposes equally. If you're looking for a match made in bready heaven, look no further than that Irish classic Guinness stout.

Beer bread combines the maltiness of a good stout and the yeasted beauty of a well-made dough. Using Guinness specifically in your recipe will result in a nourishing loaf with notes of coffee and cocoa. The bitterness of the stout can be balanced by the dark sweetness of molasses — and these are very complimentary flavors indeed. The iconic, almost black, beer will give your bread a rich, deep brown color, and will help to keep the loaf moist with proper storage.