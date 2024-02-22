What It Means To 'Pull A Window' When Baking Bread

Making bread really comes down to one thing: gluten development. You mix flour with water and knead the bread dough to denature and restructure protein strands into gluten so that when the yeast degasses, the dough can catch it, stretch, and expand. If you don't work the dough enough, the gluten won't be strong enough to raise the bread to its full potential. When you've worked with enough dough, you get a feel for this; you know by touch and by sight when bread dough has been kneaded enough. But there's also a failsafe way to test it so you're not left wondering. It's called pulling a window.

Windows — definitively see-through structures — are a weird way to talk about bread dough — an obviously opaque food — until you see it in action. If the gluten in the dough is properly developed, you will be able to stretch it so thin it becomes transparent. You'll be able to see light through it, like a window. You may even be able to read through it if you lay it over some lettering, like a stick of butter or a cookbook.

The windowpane test is a simple way to determine whether or not the gluten is developed enough in your dough. If it's not ready, the dough will tear as you stretch it thin. If that happens, you'll need to keep kneading until you get a successful window.