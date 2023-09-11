KFC Hot & Spicy Wings: Where's The Heat?

When it comes to spicy fried chicken, KFC has mainly kept to the sidelines, leaving Popeyes alone to be the MVP hot stepper in the league of all things juicy and crunchy. As football season is upon us, KFC is ready to take the field, specifically taking aim at its Louisiana-based rival and its new Sweet 'N Spicy Wings. After being gobbled up everywhere else the world round, KFC is releasing its own Hot & Spicy Wings in the United States for the first time.

This isn't actually KFC's first flight with spicy wings in America. In 1990, the last year the franchise went by the full name of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Hot Wings debuted. The spiced-up wings were such an immediate success that it couldn't keep up with demand, even prompting a suspension of advertising them.

Those Hot Wings didn't last, and since then, other options have come and gone. Will KFC's new Hot & Spicy have just the right kick to score a permanent touchdown in stores, or will they be ejected by halftime of the NFL season? We threw on our Colonel Sanders mascot costume and made a 40-yard dash to our local KFC just in time for the wings opening day's kickoff. What's the final score? Here is our chew and review...