The Ingredients You Absolutely Need For A Delectable KFC Gravy Copycat

KFC is notoriously secretive with its recipes. The chain's fried chicken uses a blend of herbs and spices to season the food, but even KFC's head chef doesn't know the secret recipe. Still, the discretion surrounding the ingredients hasn't stopped fans of the food from trying to recreate their favorite items at home.

The ingredients of the fast food chain's gravy are no exception to the recipe secrecy. Although the chain has never publicly come forth to reveal the sauce's secret ingredients, the chefs over at Mashed have developed a copycat recipe for KFC mashed potatoes and gravy that tastes pretty close to the real thing.

The fast food chain confirmed to Vice back in 2018 that stock is used to create the gravy. While there were no specific details about what goes into it, Mashed deduced that the gravy likely uses a blend of chicken and beef stock to create the rich flavor. And to thicken up the gravy, the recipe suggests using instant mashed potato flakes.