The Unexpected Japanese Ingredient For Elevated Risotto

When you whip up a mushroom risotto, you'll be treated to a flavorful, savory, and creamy meal. But if you want to elevate your risotto from great to amazing, stir a bit of miso paste into your pot. The miso will bring depth, saltiness, and an extra savory taste to your rice and broth, making every bite intense with a rich, umami flavor. For centuries, miso has been a significant element of Japanese cuisine. To create this savory paste, soybeans have to be fermented in combination with other ingredients, such as rice, barley, nuts, and koji (a fungus used as a catalyst for the fermentation process).

Miso is commonly incorporated into sauces to add delicious flavor, which is why it can enhance the flavor of a classic tomato sauce or be a game-changing ingredient in pesto. But it can also be your unconventional yet delicious way of making risotto like a pro. There's more than just one kind of miso, though, and each type will leave its own distinct smell in your nostrils and flavor in your risotto.