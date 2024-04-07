Grab A Coffee Filter To Easily Grease Those Baking Pans
There's no doubt that coffee filters do a great job at making your favorite morning beverage, but that's only one of many things these little paper wonders can do in the kitchen. In addition to their obvious purpose, coffee filters can come in handy for an array of kitchen-related tasks when you're in a pinch, whether it's cutting down on mess or even avoiding a gross clog in your kitchen sink. One coffee filter hack accomplishes both of these purposes.
All experienced bakers know the importance of a well-greased pan, but getting a thin coating of oil or butter on your bakeware can be challenging. Doing it with your bare hands can be slippery and unpleasant, while paper towels can rip and leave residue in your pans (and let's be honest, no one wants a mouthful of paper in their morning muffins).
But never fear: Coffee filters offer a better solution for coating your baking pans. They're cost-effective, you probably already have some in your house, and unlike paper towels, coffee filters won't leave any lint behind. In short, it's a total win-win-win.
Different kinds of coffee filters
Truth be told, this coffee filter hack is pretty simple. To grease your pan, place your fat of choice on one side of your coffee filter. After that, slip your fingers inside while leaving your thumb on the outside — this helps you keep a good grip on your handy new greasing tool. And there you have it! You're ready to spread your oil or butter over your baking pan without missing a spot. Think of it as a wearable paper towel — one that not only gives you optimal greasing power but helps keep things from getting messy.
While you can technically use different types of coffee filters for this hack, cone filters are your best friend here. This particular filter style shape is optimal because it best acts as a mitt, allowing you to put your butter or shortening on the outside of the filter while your hand stays nice and clean. That being said, using a cone filter for this hack has at least one drawback: If your coffee maker at home is only compatible with the flat-bottom variety, you might have to go out of your way to buy a filter type you'll only use for greasing purposes. Even so, it might be worth it in the end; you can typically find a pack of 100 cone filters at a relatively cheap price point.