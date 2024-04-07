Grab A Coffee Filter To Easily Grease Those Baking Pans

There's no doubt that coffee filters do a great job at making your favorite morning beverage, but that's only one of many things these little paper wonders can do in the kitchen. In addition to their obvious purpose, coffee filters can come in handy for an array of kitchen-related tasks when you're in a pinch, whether it's cutting down on mess or even avoiding a gross clog in your kitchen sink. One coffee filter hack accomplishes both of these purposes.

All experienced bakers know the importance of a well-greased pan, but getting a thin coating of oil or butter on your bakeware can be challenging. Doing it with your bare hands can be slippery and unpleasant, while paper towels can rip and leave residue in your pans (and let's be honest, no one wants a mouthful of paper in their morning muffins).

But never fear: Coffee filters offer a better solution for coating your baking pans. They're cost-effective, you probably already have some in your house, and unlike paper towels, coffee filters won't leave any lint behind. In short, it's a total win-win-win.