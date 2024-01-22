The Absolute Best Parchment Paper Substitute To Use In A Pinch

We've all been there: The oven is preheated, all of the ingredients are already in the mixing bowl, and that's when you make the unfortunate realization that you're all out of parchment paper. If you bake or cook often, you know that parchment paper is essential for many recipes. It creates a barrier between the food and the pan, preventing sticking while also making cleanup a breeze. Without parchment paper, you may think you'll have to resort to aluminum foil, which isn't ideal for certain foods, or a heavier layer of oil, but there's actually a better alternative – coffee filters.

Though designed to filter coffee grounds when brewing coffee, they perform a lot like parchment paper when used in baking. They're a bit more limiting in terms of size, but if you're using a round cake pan, a large basket-style coffee filter will fit in perfectly. All you have to do is flatten it out and bake your recipe as normal.