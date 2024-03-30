The Simple Reason McDonald's Salads Cost More Than You'd Expect

There are a lot of long-discontinued products for which McDonald's customers in the U.S. are still pining. Some of these are menu items that sold well enough to be brought back occasionally for brief periods (like the McRib), while others, like the Arch Deluxe, never sold well enough to begin with. But a rare few items actually did sell well but couldn't survive their operating costs. The Snack Wrap was one. But there's another, too: salads.

However, while you can't get McDonald's salads at most U.S. locations anymore, customers can still find them in places like the United Kingdom (Snack Wraps, too, actually). One of the reasons it's no longer available in the U.S., though, is the price. How come salads are so much more expensive than burgers? Isn't lettuce cheaper than beef? Well ... yes, but the costs involved are a bit more complicated than that, as our old friend Chef Mike Haracz is here to explain. Ultimately, it comes down to two key factors: shelf life and transportation costs.