McDonald's Pickle Fans, Rejoice! Walmart Has A Store-Bought Copycat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of McDonald's know that the company is very, very particular about its exclusive ingredients and recipes, from the soda (it's not your imagination, McDonald's soda really does taste better) to the ketchup to its use of only one kind of potato for its fries. Pickles are no exception, and if you're into McDonald's burgers, you know that there's something about those pickles that feels unlike anything you can get from at a grocery store.

It turns out that this notion isn't entirely true, according Chef Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's chef. Haracz is famous on TikTok for dealing out McDonald's insider info, such as why the company probably won't bring back snack wraps and what the whole deal was with that Szechuan sauce controversy. Now, he's saying that a brand of pickles available at Walmart very closely mimics the taste of McDonald's pickles. After some personal research, Haracz settled on Best Maid Hamburger Slices as the ultimate copycat product.