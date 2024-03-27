What Is Kani Salad And What Is It Made Of?

It's not actually clear where kani salad originally came from. We know Japanese cuisine has involved crab for well over a millennium; there are poems from 600-700 CE which make it clear crab (typically snow crab from the Sea of Japan) has been a part of the Japanese diet for at least that long. Kanikama, however — imitation crab sticks made from surimi – came into existence in the 1970s, and though we don't know who invented kani salad, there's reason to suspect the imitation crab version was the original since they both emerged at around the same time.

Kani salad — which is typically a side dish more than a main course — ultimately comes down to just a few relatively customizable ingredients. Crab (or imitation crab) is the obvious one, but it also has to involve mayonnaise. You can theoretically use any mayo for this, but the unique, slightly sweet tang of a Japanese mayo such as kewpie will go best. You also want to add some julienned vegetables, although which you go with is up to you; typically, cucumber and carrots are the most common for the crunch they provide. From there, it's common (although not necessary) to top it with something that provides a bit more texture, such as panko breadcrumbs or fish roe.