The Biggest Imitation Crab Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Sushi is one of the most instantly recognizable foods, both for its aesthetic and for its delicious tastes and textures. While the hallmarks of sushi are typically considered to be raw fish like tuna or salmon, plenty of other ingredients form the cuisine's backbone — one of them is imitation crab, a key ingredient in California rolls.

Imitation crab — which also makes frequent appearances in things like mixed seafood salads – is a weird ingredient for a variety of reasons. It only tastes like crab if you squint, and it certainly doesn't have the same texture as the classic crustacean. This discrepancy has led many people to question whether imitation crab is even seafood in the first place. It's easy to see why people wonder; most "imitation" foods are made from plant-based substitutes, so it's fair to wonder if imitation crab falls into the same category.

Let's set the record straight: Imitation crab is absolutely seafood — it just isn't crab. Instead, it's made from something called surimi, typically made from ground-up cheap fish stabilized for a longer shelf life.