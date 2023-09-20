McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets Have Returned For A Limited Run

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are one of the best-selling items on the fast food giant's menu, and the Golden Arches has made changes to the recipe over the years to refine them — like when dark meat was swapped for light meat. Now, the chain is back with more poultry improvements in the form of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which have returned. The peppery nuggets have seemingly always been a well-received fan-favorite, so much so that a Change.org petition was created in 2019 to demand that the hot and spicy nuggets be given a permanent place among the rest of McDonald's main offerings.

While this recent release likely isn't permanent, considering that McDonald's has listed the item as available for a "limited time," it does have chicken nugget fans excited. In fact, according to an Instagram post from a fast food fan account, these nuggets are among the best of the chain's specials and "have a nice level of spice that certainly isn't going to burn your mouth, but is clearly superior to normal McNuggets."