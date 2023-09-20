McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets Have Returned For A Limited Run
McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are one of the best-selling items on the fast food giant's menu, and the Golden Arches has made changes to the recipe over the years to refine them — like when dark meat was swapped for light meat. Now, the chain is back with more poultry improvements in the form of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which have returned. The peppery nuggets have seemingly always been a well-received fan-favorite, so much so that a Change.org petition was created in 2019 to demand that the hot and spicy nuggets be given a permanent place among the rest of McDonald's main offerings.
While this recent release likely isn't permanent, considering that McDonald's has listed the item as available for a "limited time," it does have chicken nugget fans excited. In fact, according to an Instagram post from a fast food fan account, these nuggets are among the best of the chain's specials and "have a nice level of spice that certainly isn't going to burn your mouth, but is clearly superior to normal McNuggets."
When and how to get Spicy Chicken McNuggets
While already available at certain restaurants, it was noted in the same Instagram post that the nuggets will likely be "rolling out over the next few weeks." So, before you jump in your car and head straight to McDonald's, it would be a good idea to check the app first (especially if you want to skip the line) and make sure your local restaurant is selling the fiery little chicken bites. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets can be ordered in six, 10, 20, and 40-piece boxes. The nuggets are flavored with both aged an amalgam of chile peppers, including cayenne, for a level of savory spiciness that one commenter likened to the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwich, which lends some tingly heat.
If you want to try them, sooner might be better than later. During the last release, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets were only available for about a month before they sold out and were removed from menus. Fans of the chain are likely hoping that, this time, McDonald's is prepared to respond to their popularity with a larger stockpile.