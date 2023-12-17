Don't Have Oregano? Here's What You Can Use Instead

Oregano is a must-have herb; its rich and earthy flavor can be found in numerous Italian, Greek, Mexican, and Turkish dishes. If you find yourself without any oregano, however, don't worry. Plenty of other herbs — dried and fresh — can be substituted in a pinch.

A member of the mint (otherwise known as Lamiaceae) family, oregano's herbaceous fragrance has made it a popular choice to sprinkle on pizzas as well as in soups and casseroles and a plethora of sauces and salads. It exists in a variety of forms: Mediterranean oregano, used in many traditional Greek dishes, is the most common branch of the oregano family tree, which also includes the unique Mexican oregano, Italian oregano, and Cretan (aka Turkish) oregano.

Despite its distinctive taste, dried oregano, in particular, can be swapped out for other herbs fairly easily. Unlike fresh oregano, dried oregano possesses a slightly more subtle and less overwhelming aroma and retains more of its herbaceous pungency than other herbs and spices after being dried. Oregano shares plenty in common with its herbal relatives in the mint family. In case of an oregano emergency, try some of these alternatives.