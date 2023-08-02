For Soft And Fluffy Baked Potatoes, Throw Them In The Slow Cooker
Filled with tangy beans and cheese, tuna mayonnaise, spicy chili con carne, or even a knob of butter, baked potatoes are the ultimate vessel. When cooked to perfection, they are the epitome of comfort food, yet, when undercooked, they are an utter raw travesty. While you may have previously dabbled in oven-baked potatoes or even the microwaved variety, for a guaranteed soft and fluffy texture, cook them in the slow cooker.
Slow cooker timings and preparing the potatoes correctly beforehand are essential. An overcooked baked potato will be a soggy unappetizing mess, and an unclean one could get seriously gritty. For this dish to embody a cloud, it needs a little love. Depending on the heat setting, the potatoes will take four to eight hours in the slow cooker. The finished result? A seriously easy baked potato that butter would melt even before it touched the sides. No extra tools are required; grab the slow cooker and some oil.
What's soft, fluffy and perfectly cooked all over?
Baked potatoes in the slow cooker may take longer, but the preparation is minimal. Start by scrubbing the potatoes clean with a stiff brush. Ensure you thoroughly dry the potatoes after washing, as you wouldn't want excess moisture to spoil the crispy skin — a common mistake made when baking potatoes. Remove any sprouts or green areas with the tip of a potato peeler or knife, and prick it all over with a fork. Now lightly drizzle olive oil over the spuds and rub to coat the skin completely. Add a little pinch of salt, and they are good to go.
You can then place the potatoes inside a spray-oiled slow cooker, cover them, and cook on low for eight hours or high for four hours. A 4-quart slow cooker will fit four potatoes, and a 6-quart should fit about eight. You really want the potatoes to be level inside the cooker so they cook evenly. Do not overfill the slow cooker; it will impact the crispy skin and fluffiness of the potatoes. Once the time is up, you can see if they're ready by inserting a knife into the center; it should easily slip in. Remove from the slow cooker, slice open, and top with whatever you like.
A baked potato like no other
Wrapping baked potatoes in foil before baking is a little controversial. With some claiming it creates an excellent fluffy texture that is ready in less time, Jenn Segal via Once Upon a Chef disagrees and states that the foil retains the moisture resulting in a potato that's steamed rather than baked and a skin that's soggy rather than crisp. Inside a slow cooker, you can wrap the individual potatoes in foil, with oil and other seasonings, before cooking if it's the type of potato you would prefer. However, consider the environmental impacts of aluminum foil — in the slower cooker, on the grill, and anywhere in the kitchen before wrapping each separately.
Another essential tip before throwing any old potato in the slower cooker is to ensure you have chosen the best possible potato type. Russet potatoes are a solid choice because they are high in starch but low in moisture. The characteristics of a Russet potato mean it is easier to achieve that fluffy center and crispy exterior. They are also generally mild in flavor, so they are the perfect option if you're looking for a blank canvas to top with some hearty filling. This slow cooker method for baking potatoes is a surefire way to get the softest texture and most satisfactory skin. It's incredibly simple; give it a whirl.