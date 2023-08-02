For Soft And Fluffy Baked Potatoes, Throw Them In The Slow Cooker

Baked potatoes in the slow cooker may take longer, but the preparation is minimal. Start by scrubbing the potatoes clean with a stiff brush. Ensure you thoroughly dry the potatoes after washing, as you wouldn't want excess moisture to spoil the crispy skin — a common mistake made when baking potatoes. Remove any sprouts or green areas with the tip of a potato peeler or knife, and prick it all over with a fork. Now lightly drizzle olive oil over the spuds and rub to coat the skin completely. Add a little pinch of salt, and they are good to go.

You can then place the potatoes inside a spray-oiled slow cooker, cover them, and cook on low for eight hours or high for four hours. A 4-quart slow cooker will fit four potatoes, and a 6-quart should fit about eight. You really want the potatoes to be level inside the cooker so they cook evenly. Do not overfill the slow cooker; it will impact the crispy skin and fluffiness of the potatoes. Once the time is up, you can see if they're ready by inserting a knife into the center; it should easily slip in. Remove from the slow cooker, slice open, and top with whatever you like.