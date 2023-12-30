The Snowy Origins Of The Classic Root Beer Float

There are a lot of classic American desserts: Apple pie, New York cheesecake, banana splits — it's a long list because America is a country that loves its sweets. There's one classic that maybe isn't as common now as it used to be but will forever hold a niche in the hearts of those who love them: The root beer float. At its most basic, a root beer float is just root beer topped with ice cream, though you can certainly add things to it, like vodka, that turn it into an adult beverage.

But where did the root beer float come from to begin with? Unlike a lot of cuisines, food historians have settled on a definitive answer for this one: Frank J. Wisner of Cripple Creek, Colorado. As to why it is the way it is, its location holds the key: The root beer float is based on the Rocky Mountains of Colorado near where it originated — and the livestock kept around Cripple Creek.