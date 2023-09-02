Put Some Dr Pepper In Your Brownie Mix And Thank Us Later

Brownies are classic desserts, whether you enjoy making them from scratch, picking some up from a local café, or (we won't tell) whipping some up from a handy box mix. While there's always the classic fudge brownie, some people enjoy adding additional ingredients, such as walnuts, chocolate chips, and peanut butter. One ingredient you might not have heard of people adding to brownies, however, is Dr Pepper.

The idea of adding Dr Pepper to brownies recently went viral on TikTok. Although the Dr Pepper brand came out with a cookbook 60 years ago, the idea of adding the soda to baked goods is experiencing a resurgence. (Still, it's not a new concept; Coca-Cola cake has been a Southern staple for years.)

If you're interested in trying this trend for yourself, here's how to go about adding Dr Pepper to your brownies, along with a few other off-the-wall add-in ideas.