Put Some Dr Pepper In Your Brownie Mix And Thank Us Later
Brownies are classic desserts, whether you enjoy making them from scratch, picking some up from a local café, or (we won't tell) whipping some up from a handy box mix. While there's always the classic fudge brownie, some people enjoy adding additional ingredients, such as walnuts, chocolate chips, and peanut butter. One ingredient you might not have heard of people adding to brownies, however, is Dr Pepper.
The idea of adding Dr Pepper to brownies recently went viral on TikTok. Although the Dr Pepper brand came out with a cookbook 60 years ago, the idea of adding the soda to baked goods is experiencing a resurgence. (Still, it's not a new concept; Coca-Cola cake has been a Southern staple for years.)
If you're interested in trying this trend for yourself, here's how to go about adding Dr Pepper to your brownies, along with a few other off-the-wall add-in ideas.
Why you should add Dr Pepper to brownies
Although it sounds strange, the main reason to add Dr Pepper to brownies is that this carbonated drink makes them more moist. At the same time, some TikTokers report that the addition adds a slight Dr Pepper flavor and makes them fluffier than standard brownies.
To find out for yourself what these viral brownies taste like, add ¼ cup of Dr Pepper to your favorite box brownie mix (or you can use a homemade brownie recipe). Follow the rest of the instructions on the box to finish the recipe and bake your brownies. Then, remove them from the oven, cut them into squares, and enjoy.
Once the brownies are made, you can get creative with toppings, such as frosting or powdered sugar. One TikTok user even made his own Dr Pepper flavored syrup to top his brownies. To do this, he melted butter and Dr Pepper together in a saucepan and cooked them until they formed a thick syrup. Then, he drizzled them on his dessert for an extra Dr Peppery flavor.
Other odd add-ins that can elevate brownies
Adding Dr Pepper isn't the only way to up your brownie game. Going along the same lines as Dr Pepper, you can also add Coca-Cola to your brownies. These brownies come out dark and chocolatey — yum.
Besides adding sodas to your brownies, you can also try substituting avocado for butter or oil. These brownies come out moist and fudgy. Another interesting way to change up your brownies is to add black beans. For this recipe, you won't be using flour, so you'll have to make the brownies from scratch rather than using a box mix. However, what you get is a gluten-free spin on a chocolatey dessert.
Whether you decide to add Dr Pepper, avocado, black beans, or something else entirely to your brownies, get creative and have some fun experimenting in the kitchen. You never know what deliciousness you could bake up.