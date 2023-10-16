Gooey Quesadilla Burgers Recipe

We're not sure who invented the quesadilla burger — which, as its name implies, is a burger sandwiched between two cheesy quesadillas — but it's something Applebee's has had on its menu for nearly 20 years. As recipe developer Deniz Vergara says of this Tex-Mex classic, "If you love the flavors of a juicy burger but don't need all that bread, the quesadilla burger is for you." She also enthuses, "I love how the tortillas get toasted and crispy with melted cheese that sticks perfectly to the burger patty."

This quesadilla burger recipe sticks to the classic preparation, except for one special ingredient that Vergara adds to the burger patties: She likes to mix in some mustard seed along with the garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper to give the meat a little boost. As she explains, the mustard seed "adds such a great flavor," but "if you don't have it in hand, you can omit it." You could, however, add some mustard on top of your burger if you're partial to its piquancy.