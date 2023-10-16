Gooey Quesadilla Burgers Recipe
We're not sure who invented the quesadilla burger — which, as its name implies, is a burger sandwiched between two cheesy quesadillas — but it's something Applebee's has had on its menu for nearly 20 years. As recipe developer Deniz Vergara says of this Tex-Mex classic, "If you love the flavors of a juicy burger but don't need all that bread, the quesadilla burger is for you." She also enthuses, "I love how the tortillas get toasted and crispy with melted cheese that sticks perfectly to the burger patty."
This quesadilla burger recipe sticks to the classic preparation, except for one special ingredient that Vergara adds to the burger patties: She likes to mix in some mustard seed along with the garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper to give the meat a little boost. As she explains, the mustard seed "adds such a great flavor," but "if you don't have it in hand, you can omit it." You could, however, add some mustard on top of your burger if you're partial to its piquancy.
Gather the ingredients for these gooey quesadilla burgers
The burgers in this recipe are made from ground beef mixed with chopped yellow onion and seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and ground mustard seed. The quesadillas are made with flour tortillas and cheddar cheese, while the final mashup is topped with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, and sriracha.
Cook the burgers
Mix the ground beef with the onions and dry spices, then form this mixture into 4 patties. Cook the patties in a preheated pan for 3-4 minutes over medium heat, then turn them over and give them another 3-4 minutes on the other side. And while the burgers cook, mix up the mayochup (mayonnaise and ketchup), then stir in the sriracha to give the sauce a hint of spice.
Add a quesadilla on the bottom
Wipe the pan, then put a tortilla in there and sprinkle it with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Plop a cooked burger patty in the middle and spread it with some of that mayochupacha sauce. Stick a slice of tomato on there, too, along with ¼ of the lettuce. Cook the creation just until the cheese melts, then take it out of the pan.
Add a quesadilla on top
Put another tortilla in the pan and scatter it with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Cook the tortilla until the cheese melts, by which point the bottom should be pretty crispy. Take it out of the pan and use it as a top bun on the burger you've already prepared.
Repeat that whole process with the rest of the burger patties, tortillas, and toppings, then cut the burgers in half and enjoy them. Although this recipe doesn't lend itself well to leftovers, Vergara points out that it's very easy to cut down should you only want to make a burger or two.
- 1 pound 80% lean ground beef
- 1 small yellow onion, finely diced
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground mustard seed
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 8 flour tortillas
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 tomato, sliced into ¼ inch-thick rounds
- 1 cup chopped romaine lettuce
- Preheat a large cast iron pan over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, combine the ground beef, onion, and spices and form into 4 patties.
- Grill the burgers for 3-4 minutes per side, or until the desired doneness is reached.
- While the burgers are cooking, stir together the ketchup, mayonnaise, and sriracha.
- Wipe the cast iron pan with a paper towel to remove excess fat. Over medium heat, place down a tortilla and top with 2 tablespoons cheese. Place a burger patty on top of the cheese and spread evenly with a spoonful of the sauce mixture. Add a slice of tomato and ¼ of the chopped romaine to the quesadilla burger, then, once the cheese has melted, remove from the skillet and set aside.
- Add another tortilla to the skillet and top with 2 tablespoons cheese. Cook until the cheese has melted and the tortilla is crispy on the bottom. Place the tortilla, cheese side down, on top of the lettuce-topped burger to create a sandwich.
- Repeat this process until you have made all 4 quesadilla burgers. Slice in half and serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|749
|Total Fat
|42.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|109.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.4 g
|Sodium
|1,184.0 mg
|Protein
|34.9 g