Is It Safe To Store Open Canned Food In The Refrigerator?

It's a common kitchen conundrum. You're whipping up a hearty chili or an Italian tomato sauce but find you only need half the can of black beans or just a tablespoon or two of tomato paste for the recipe. Perhaps you've opened a can of pineapple slices for a fruit salad, but don't need to use the entire can, or you're making a stir-fry and you want to add in a few canned corn kernels. So what should you do with the open can? Is it necessary to transfer the contents to an airtight container, or will plastic wrap or a silicone lid over the can suffice in the refrigerator for a few days? And, if you go the can storage route, is it safe? It appears that the experts and research both agree that storing an open can of food in the refrigerator doesn't present a major health concern. Still, it may not be the best option for your leftovers.

Canned foods typically come in standard-sized containers, and if you're cooking for a smaller number of people or making a recipe that doesn't require the entire can, you'll use only a portion and need to store the rest for later use. Critics say storing an open can of food in the fridge can be problematic for a few reasons, primarily related to food safety and food quality, but the facts don't necessarily back up that argument.