13 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Canned Foods

What are the health concerns related to canned foods? Such a question might arise while navigating the canned goods aisle during your weekly grocery shop. Upon closer examination of the nutritional labels, one common issue that emerges is the high sodium content found in many of these products, which can increase blood pressure and lead to other heart-related issues. Also, the high amounts of saturated and trans fats can be a problem as they can raise cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease.

When it comes to ingredients, many canned foods use preservatives and additives to improve taste and texture, or for preservation techniques. However, some of these additives might not be the best for our health. Also, vague terms on the ingredient list like "flavoring" or "natural flavor" can hide more processed or artificial ingredients that might not be good for a healthy diet. Some canned foods also include common allergens like soy, wheat, and dairy, which could be a problem for people with allergies or food sensitivities.

Lastly, canned seafood products sometimes have mercury and other unwanted substances. There's also a noticeable lack of essential nutrients in some canned goods, even if they provide a good amount of protein. And, the high-calorie content in some of these products could lead to overeating and obesity, especially if not balanced with a healthy diet and regular exercise.