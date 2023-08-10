The Ziploc Ice Hack That Makes Rolling Out Dough So Much Easier

"Keeping dough cold will make it much easier to roll out" is a truism that many bakers know. While it's pretty easy to keep dough cold if the weather is complying, what if you're hankering for a baked treat on a warm day?

Many recipes will encourage you to transfer the dough to the fridge multiple times in between steps so that it can chill. Surely there must be a way to avoid the back-and-forth schlepping that can save you time in the kitchen. Try instead to bring the cold to your counter. Simply lay bagged ice on your work surface to cool it down. Leave your bagged ice on the counter for at least 10 minutes to chill it, then wipe off the condensation on the counter before turning your dough out. Your dough is now instantly easier to roll out, especially if the dough is also chilled!

This tip will work with regular bagged ice from your corner convenience store or home freezer. However, if you foresee baking regularly, it may be worth it to use a large Ziploc freezer bag instead. Fill any size Ziploc bag with just enough water so that it will lay flat when zipped shut, then place it on a sheet tray so that it gets frozen flat in the freezer. This way you have a counter-chiller bag of ice at the ready whenever you need to roll out dough.