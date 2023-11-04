Korean BBQ Sauce Is The Sweet And Spicy Glaze Your Burger Craves

When Korean BBQ comes to mind, you may envision a steaming hot grill in the center of a table, bottles of soju littered amongst ramekins of kimchi, accompanied by an endless array of plates featuring marinated meats and vegetables. Here, savory is intermingled with spicy, sweet, and salty. It's a mouthwatering picture. Unfortunately, hitting the nearest Korean BBQ joint every time a craving hits is not always a viable option. However, you can easily capture the spirit of this by glazing your burgers in Korean BBQ sauce.

There are a range of differences between Korean BBQ sauce and American, but if you're looking for a playful way to glaze your burgers, Korean BBQ is where it's at. It's spicy, sweet, tangy, and gloriously umami. A variety of Korean sauces could lend themselves to a burger glaze, but for a robust flavor that shines with metaphorical fires and tickling sweet aromas, a sauce including Gochujang is excellent.

Brush your burgers with some of this sauce while they sizzle away, and watch the glaze get to work. If your burgers could talk, they would say, "Thank you."