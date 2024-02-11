Bacon Vs Sausage: Everything You Need To Know

We all know that bacon and sausage are two completely different things. One is the delicious, crispy, red-brown star of a BLT sandwich, and the other is a delicious tube of meat you can enjoy in a bun or scrambled up on top of pizza. But you might be surprised to learn that these two meats have more in common than one might think.

They're both red meats, for one thing, and they're both essential parts of a big, hearty, savory breakfast. Sausage and bacon are even eaten together in many dishes, like casseroles, biscuit sandwiches, and on pizza. They're both in the same category of meats (the processed kind). And, let's be honest, they're both just plain good.

In this article, we're going to tell you everything you ever wanted to know about both sausage and bacon. We compare and contrast the two meats, to highlight their unique attributes. Armed with knowledge, you can decide which one would make the best addition to your meal (or you can add both if you want — we won't judge!).