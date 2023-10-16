No Cocktail Shaker? Your Milk Frother Is Here To Save The Day

What is the difference between a good host and a great one? The ability to whip up a delicious cocktail at a moment's notice. You can generally rely on experienced entertainers to have the know-how and ingredients on hand to mix up a few basic drinks. Typically, anyone with a well-stocked bar will also have the standard tools of the trade, especially a cocktail shaker.

But if you're still building up your hosting armory and don't have a cocktail shaker, good news: There's another kitchen device that can help you make impressive drinks for your friends. A milk frother is a bartender's secret weapon; if you have one, it can also be yours.

Shaking a cocktail serves a few different purposes, the chief among them being to mix the drink's ingredients. It also introduces air to the beverage, which, with some ingredients, will produce a frothy, foamy effect. A milk frother — basically a tiny immersion blender — covers both bases, helping you make professional-quality cocktails for even the most low-key guests.