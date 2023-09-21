The Unexpected Kitchen Gadget That Whips Up Salad Dressing In A Flash

Whether you snagged it from a farmer's market or just got lucky at your local grocery store, arguably the best way to showcase fresh, seasonal produce is in a salad. And when you're working with perfectly ripe fruits and vegetables, you'll want the salad to do it justice — by using a killer homemade dressing to bring it all together.

The key to any decent dressing is emulsification — the process by which two non-mixable substances, like oil and vinegar, are blended together so that particles of each are evenly (though temporarily) suspended throughout. (It's the reason why you need to shake store-bought salad dressing before use — to recombine the separated elements.) The most common way to emulsify a dressing at home is to quickly whip it all together using a fork or a whisk. Alternatively, you can seal it up in a jar and give it a hard shake.

But if the manual method isn't giving you the smoothly mixed results you want, or if you just don't want to go through the hassle of whisking by hand, there's one tool you might already have on hand that could help: A handheld milk frother.