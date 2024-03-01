How To Properly Freeze Hummus, And How Long It'll Last You

If you go a little overboard buying or making hummus, we can hardly blame you — hummus is delicious. After all, a humble dish of mashed chickpeas doesn't rise to that kind of popularity unless it's really, really good. But the human body does have its limits, and as tasty as hummus may be, one can only eat so much of it. Fortunately, if you end up with too much hummus on your hands, you can freeze it to enjoy later. There are just a couple of things you should keep in mind for best results.

When water freezes, its molecular structure changes. Over time, when left in the freezer, moisture within food will begin to migrate toward the food's surface and sublimate. This causes freezer burn, so protecting your hummus from the dry air of the freezer is crucial. Freezer burn will give hummus an unpleasant, dry, mealy texture, even once defrosted. Proper storage can help mitigate this, but time is no friend – you really shouldn't leave hummus in the freezer for more than four to six months. It won't spoil in the freezer, but after that point, it just won't taste as good and you'll almost certainly have some textural weirdness. Show the classic dish some respect by properly freezing and thawing it, for the most delicious results possible.