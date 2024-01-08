The Best Method For Freezing Homemade Vegan Meatballs

For those following a vegan lifestyle, there have never been more options. Not only are there tons of new vegan products on the market, including many meat replacements that taste great, but the internet has become a resource for endless plant-based recipes. Yet, there will always be days when you don't have time to cook from scratch. For those busy nights, your secret weapon is a stash of frozen vegan meatballs.

To always have frozen vegan meatballs on hand, all you have to do is regularly make big batches and freeze them. The best method for doing this is to freeze them individually before storing them. That way you can grab as many as you need, whenever you need them. There are a couple of things to keep in mind when freezing your vegan meatballs this way. First, is that they are delicate and more susceptible to freezer burn, and second, they are more likely to dry out and fall apart if you keep them frozen for too long.