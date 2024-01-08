The Best Method For Freezing Homemade Vegan Meatballs
For those following a vegan lifestyle, there have never been more options. Not only are there tons of new vegan products on the market, including many meat replacements that taste great, but the internet has become a resource for endless plant-based recipes. Yet, there will always be days when you don't have time to cook from scratch. For those busy nights, your secret weapon is a stash of frozen vegan meatballs.
To always have frozen vegan meatballs on hand, all you have to do is regularly make big batches and freeze them. The best method for doing this is to freeze them individually before storing them. That way you can grab as many as you need, whenever you need them. There are a couple of things to keep in mind when freezing your vegan meatballs this way. First, is that they are delicate and more susceptible to freezer burn, and second, they are more likely to dry out and fall apart if you keep them frozen for too long.
Freeze your meatballs on a sheet pan
If you've ever bought a package of vegan meatballs from the grocery store, you'll notice that they're loose in the bag. The key to freezing your homemade vegan meatballs is to make sure they're frozen individually as well. For that, you need a sheet pan. Spread your meatballs out on the pan and freeze them until they're solid. Once they're frozen, you can store them all together in a large freezer bag or freeze your proteins in individual-serving bags. Be sure to get as much air out of the bag as possible. Vegan meatballs that are frozen individually will be good for about a month, but try to eat them sooner rather than later, since they tend to dry out.
The nice thing about making a big batch of vegan meatballs ahead of time is that you'll have a base protein you can use in several different ways. You can serve them on a pile of spaghetti with sauce, or stuffed into a meatball sub. They're also delicious covered in a creamy sauce for Swedish-style meatballs, or even tossed into a soup.
Try freezing your meatballs in sauce
If you tend to always eat your vegan meatballs with sauce, you don't need to freeze them individually — all together works. Freezing vegan meatballs in a sauce protects them from drying out quickly. Unlike individually frozen meatballs, however, you won't be able to just take out a few at a time. Be smart about how you portion your meatballs and sauce — enough for one household meal at a time. Individually-portioned bags or containers will also maximize your freezer space.
Whether you're freezing your meatballs individually or with the sauce, don't skip the final step: Label and date the packages. Even though they're not made with meat, vegan meatballs don't last forever and will start to lose flavor and texture over time, even in the freezer. It's good to keep track of when they were frozen so that you use them while still in peak condition.