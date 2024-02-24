Why You Need To Be Careful Deveining Frozen Shrimp

If you've ever picked up a bag of frozen shrimp from the grocery store, you've probably found these crustaceans already beheaded, shelled, and deveined. But you can save yourself some money if you buy whole frozen shrimp; you'll just need a little elbow grease. It's important to let your shrimp thaw out before you prep them, though — especially when it comes to deveining. The shape of shrimp can make for an unwieldy deveining experience if not properly thawed ahead of time.

There are several things you'll want to know when cooking shrimp. First, prep your shrimp properly; washing your shrimp is optional (since the shells come off anyway), and most of the bacteria is killed when cooked thoroughly. If you find yourself with whole shrimp, start by thawing and removing their heads; this will give better access for deveining. Thawing is crucial because you don't want to take a knife to a shrimpsicle. One wrong move and you could end up in the ER, rather than at the dinner table in front of a plate of shrimp scampi. Once the little guys are headless and unfrozen, you can peel the shrimp, legs and all.