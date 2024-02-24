The Finger Grip Technique To Know When Cutting With Small Knives

When it comes to kitchen cutlery, chef's knives get all the press, but they're not the only blade in the knife block. Small blades like paring knives, for instance, are the unsung heroes of any knife set, and they can do all kinds of detailed work like coring tomatoes for canning, peeling garlic, and making precise slices. Smaller knives might not have all the pizazz of an expensive chef's knife, but no self-respecting cook can make do without a few smaller blades in their kit. And just like big knives, it's important to use the right grip on the handle so that you don't mangle the food (or your hands). One of the most useful grips is to hold your index finger along the top spine of the knife, which will help you control your cuts.

While this isn't the only way to hold a small-bladed knife, this grip is important when you're making short, detailed cuts, like when slicing fresh strawberries or finely dicing a shallot. While it's not recommended to hold a large blade with a finger across the top, when you do it with a smaller knife, it becomes almost like an extension of your hand.